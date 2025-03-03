AllClear Travel Insurance research reveals 8 in 10 holidaymakers drawn to millionaire lifestyle at sea

LONDON, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to luxury holidays of a lifetime, 87% of British adults are drawn the idea of the ultimate pamper at sea -holidaying like a millionaire on a luxury cruise ship.

AllClear Travel Insurance asked a representative sample of 2,000 adults which luxury aspects of cruise holiday they would most like to experience a millionaire lifestyle holiday at sea. The top choices for an extra special, indulgent holiday included: having access to a private island retreat (33%), experiencing fine dining from Michelin star chefs (32%), in-suite spa treatments (28%) and unlimited champagnes and fine wines (23%). A further 15% liked the idea of helicopter transfers.

Around the UK, people from different regions were most likely to go for different luxury extras. People in the South East were most likely to want a private butler service, whilst their counterparts in the North East were most likely to opt for a private butler to look after their cats or dog. The Welsh were most drawn to helicopter transfers, whilst Londoners were most likely to feel enriched by a 'pillow menu' - pillow options with various luxury fillings. Londoners were also those most likely to want a daily supply of healing crystals in their cabin.

To bring to life the excitement of a luxury cruise, AllClear Travel Insurance has joined forces with Regents Seven Seas Cruises to run a competition offering new policyholders the chance a win the ultimate getaway. The exclusive prize, worth almost £10,000, includes a 12-night European cruise aboard Seven Seas Voyager for one winner and their guest, departing on 14th November and ending on 26th November 2025*.

For more than 20 years, award-winning AllClear Travel Insurance has helped cover more than 3.5m people, with customers across the UK and Australia. AllClear is passionate about enabling people to obtain specialist travel insurance whatever their pre-existing medical conditions or age.

Discover more about AllClear at: www.allcleartravel.co.uk

* Flights to and from the departure point and return point are not included. Full T and Cs available at https://www.allcleartravel.co.uk/terms-and-conditions/cover-quote-prices-and-discounts/ and the competition entry page.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/allclear-travel-insurance-research-reveals-8-in-10-holidaymakers-drawn-to-millionaire-lifestyle-at-sea-302389417.html