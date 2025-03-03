Jelvix: SaaS Healthcare and Telemedicine: Adapting to the U.S. Exit From WHO

Despite the U.S. WHO exit plan, healthcare providers must adapt to new regulations to ensure safe and continuous medical services.

The U.S. government's decision to withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO) marks a turning point in healthcare policy. This shift raises questions about the future of healthcare software, interoperability standards, and telemedicine regulations.

Adapting SaaS and Telemedicine

Healthcare Digital Transformation Era

Without WHO-aligned frameworks guiding global compliance and data exchange, healthcare SaaS providers and telemedicine platforms must adapt to new challenges and regulatory standards to maintain service continuity and innovation.

Key Challenges and Risks for Healthcare SaaS and Telemedicine Providers

According to news, as the U.S. plans to stop following WHO guidelines, healthcare providers will face new challenges in compliance, data management, and security.

Adapting to Changing U.S. Regulations

Healthcare SaaS companies must keep up with evolving compliance standards, as federal and state policies may experience significant changes without WHO-aligned frameworks. To stay compliant, providers will need regular tech updates and adjustments to meet new rules.

Managing Data Exchange Standards in Healthcare

Without WHO-aligned data-sharing standards, exchanging patient information between systems and across borders will likely become more complicated. SaaS healthcare providers and telemedicine platforms must ensure seamless FHIR interoperability while meeting new data processing requirements.

Ensuring HIPAA Compliance

As regulations change, maintaining HIPAA compliance remains a priority for medical companies. Healthcare SaaS and telemedicine platforms must strengthen data security, encryption, and access controls to protect patient information in a changing legal environment.

The Role of SaaS and Telemedicine in Future-Proofing U.S. Healthcare

Despite regulatory uncertainties, SaaS providers and telemedicine platforms will remain critical in strengthening the healthcare infrastructure in the U.S. Technology like cloud-based solutions will be essential for ensuring scalability, compliance automation, and real-time data access.

Advanced digital healthcare solutions with AI-driven analytics and EHR integrations will help providers handle regulatory changes efficiently while maintaining patient-centric care models. With an increased focus on domestic policy, U.S.-based healthcare vendors may also drive new telehealth interoperability standards to fill the void left by WHO-aligned frameworks.

What To Expect Next: Expert Insights

As the healthcare SaaS and telemedicine industries adjust to a WHO-free framework, industry leaders must collaborate to nail all the complexities the new shift brings to the industry.

"The U.S. healthcare is at a critical juncture, and its future depends on our ability to innovate, comply, and maintain the key purpose of interoperability - the protection of patient data," says Oleksandr Andrieiev, CEO of Jelvix. "We are ready to support healthcare providers with agile, scalable, and future-proof solutions to help them handle the upcoming challenges."

Since providers will require assistance from an experienced healthcare technology partner , an expert team of developers, designers, and project managers from Jelvix is ready to support medical businesses. The company's expertise in cloud-based healthcare technology, AI-driven compliance tools, and interoperability solutions will help medical enterprises successfully manage the transition.

Contact Jelvix:

Tel.: +1 240 507 54 71

email: hello@jelvix.com

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/jelvix

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/JelvixCompany

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/Jelvix

Contact Information

Oleksandr Andrieiev

CEO

marketing@jelvix.com





SOURCE: Jelvix

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire