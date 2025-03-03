Horeca Baleares

Baleares - HORECA Baleares 2025 has already taken place in Mallorca, marking the beginning of the season and reaffirming its position as one of the most prominent fairs in the hospitality and gastronomy industry at a national level. The event was held in Mallorca on February 3, 4, and 5, showcasing the best of the hospitality and Food & Beverage industry. Now, the upcoming fairs will continue in Menorca on March 11, 12, and 13, and in Ibiza on March 24, 25, and 26, bringing together industry professionals, leading brands, and top innovations in the sector. For this year's fairs, HORECA Baleares has chosen the theme "Seeking Balance." The fair serves as a key meeting and networking point, emphasizing the importance of professionals in shaping both the present and future of the industry. In Mallorca, a new space was introduced-The Palma Room-designed to become a hub for Dissemination, Training, Reflection, and Debate. HORECA also served as a platform for recognition-both for companies and professionals-who drive the Balearic business sector as a key economic force worldwide. This year, the honorees in Mallorca were José and Toño from Restaurante Atrio. We extend our gratitude to the sponsoring companies that supported HORECA Baleares Mallorca 2025 and were with us throughout the event. Special thanks to Balearia, Nissan Nigorra, Coca-Cola, and Redexis for backing this initiative that drives the HORECA sector and reinforces the commitment to sustainability and excellence. The excitement continues as we prepare for the upcoming fairs of HORECA Baleares Menorca and Ibiza 2025. In Menorca, we will honor Fina Puigdevall, whose dedication to healthy, sustainable, and locally rooted cuisine makes her a true inspiration. In Ibiza, we will welcome Jordi Roca, a disruptor, tireless fighter, and dessert enthusiast-but above all, a role model in many aspects. These fairs will also serve as an opportunity to honor more individuals from the Balearic Islands. HORECA Baleares is made possible thanks to the exhibiting companies, which showcase the best of their services and products, as well as the support and sponsorship of the Balearic Government, the Island Councils of Mallorca, Ibiza, and Menorca; the City Councils of Palma, Ibiza, and Maó; the Menorca Tourism Promotion Foundation, and Ibiza Travel. Contact:

