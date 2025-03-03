Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Circular - Amendment to the Terms of the Scheme

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 03

Jupiter Green Investment Trust plc ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300MFRCR13CT1L845

3 March 2025

Amendment to the terms of the Scheme

Further to the Company's announcement on 14 February 2025 relating to the publication of the Company's circular regarding the proposed scheme of reconstruction and voluntary winding-up of the Company (the "Circular"), the Company is today announcing an amendment to the terms of the Scheme.

Capitalised terms used and not defined in this announcement shall have the meanings given to them in the Circular.

Pursuant to paragraph 9.4 of part 2 of the Circular, the parties have agreed to vary the terms of the Scheme to the effect that the Ecology Price per Unit will be valued as at 12.00 noon on the Calculation Date rather than as at 12.00 noon on the Effective Date, as currently contemplated within the Circular. This amendment is being made in order to align the valuation methodology used for the purposes of attributing value to the Ecology Units and the Rollover Pool and to mitigate the risks associated with movements in the value of the assets between the Calculation Date and the Effective Date.

