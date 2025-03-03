Animal Justice Project Trust: VAST MAJORITY OF BRITS UNAWARE OF TRUTH BEHIND DAIRY PRODUCTS, REVEALS YOUGOV SURVEY COMMISSIONED BY ANIMAL JUSTICE PROJECT

Veganuary founder says it's about time the British public was informed about the reality behind milk and cheese.

More than HALF (52%) of British public unaware that cows must be regularly impregnated to produce milk

Founder of popular plant-based meat brand THIS says that dairy is "A bit weird"

Charity calls for UK to give up dairy for International Women's Day this Saturday

LONDON, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of International Women's Day this Saturday 8 March, a UK charity reveals some alarming survey results regarding the public's awareness around the production of dairy products, and is calling on the public to "Stand up for cows and ditch dairy for International Women's Day".

Image Credit: Animal Justice Project. Images available here.

Animal Justice Project commissioned a YouGov survey, and the results reveal that, incredibly, more than half of UK adults didn't realise that cows, since they are mammals just like us, must be made pregnant and give birth each year in order for them to produce milk, highlighting a societal ignorance of the fundamental link between pregnancy and milk production.

A huge 83% appear to be unaware that baby cows are separated from their mothers within 24 hours of birth. Almost half of these calves are then absorbed by the beef industry for

slaughter.*

The results

52% of people were unaware that dairy cows are impregnated annually to enable milk production.

83% of people were unaware that cows and calves are separated within 24 hours of birth.

82% of people were unaware that dairy cows are typically slaughtered at 5-7 years old (their natural lifespan is 20-30 years but milk production decreases after 5).

Only 17% of people agree that dairy companies provide consumers with enough information about how milk and dairy products are produced.

Although they know little about the dairy industry, one-third (32%) of Brits are still willing to have oat milk as default in cafes.

"A serious eye-opener"

Veganuary founder Matthew Glover says of the survey: "These results are a serious eye-opener and it is clear that the public has no idea what happens to cows in the UK in the production of dairy products. It's shocking that more than half of Brits are not aware that cows must be forcibly impregnated each year in order to enable milk production - it's time we were enlightened and educated as part of a kinder and more sustainable society.

"If the British public truly understood the misery and suffering behind their milk and cheese, I am certain that more would be ditching dairy and choosing plant-based foods. This is one reason behind the work done at Veganuary: when people try non animal-based foods, they realise in fact that we do not need to pay for this suffering, and the alternatives are healthier, more ethical, delicious, and better for the planet on an immense scale."

"A wake-up call"

Andy Shovel, co-founder of the popular plant-based meat brand THIS, recently established abitweird.org . He comments on the survey results: "As a nation, we pride ourselves in kindness towards animals: we were the first country to introduce animal protection laws, the first to ban fur farms, and god forbid someone leaves a dog in a hot car.

"But when it comes to the dairy industry - ignorance is bliss. After decades of intensification and moral misgivings by intensive farming corporations - it could well be time for the UK's wake-up call.

"These survey results paint a super clear picture - the animal-loving UK population doesn't yet know what they really pay for when they buy UK dairy. And I think that's A BIT WEIRD."

"Deeply concerning"

Robbie Lockie co-founder of Plant-Based News and presently the CEO of The Freedom Food Alliance, comments, "It's shocking but, unfortunately, not surprising. The results clearly show how little the public knows about the realities of the dairy industry, and that's a huge problem.

"It's deeply concerning that only 17% of people feel that dairy companies provide enough information about how their products are made. This lack of transparency isn't just an oversight-it's part of a wider pattern of misinformation that allows the industry to maintain public support while concealing the routine exploitation of cows and calves. People have the right to make informed choices about the food they consume, but that's impossible when key facts are deliberately hidden.

"Animal Justice Project's latest survey highlights just how urgently we need more honesty in food labelling and industry messaging. If consumers were given the full picture-free from marketing spin and misinformation-I have no doubt that many would rethink their choices and move towards kinder, plant-based alternatives."

"Let that sink in"

Claire Palmer, founder and director of Animal Justice Project, states: "More than half of the British public did not know that a cow must be repeatedly impregnated and give birth in order to make milk. Let that sink in.

"In 2025, it is absurd that most people still don't realise that, just like humans, cows must be pregnant to lactate. But it's also no surprise, given the systematic disinformation the dairy industry has spread for decades.

"On International Women's Day, we urge the public to recognise that cows are mothers too. Like human mothers, they love their babies immensely. The suffering they endure when those calves are torn away within hours of birth is unimaginable.

"We don't need to consume milk - but baby cows do. It's made for them, not us.

"On 8thMarch 2025 we are asking the UK to " Stand Up For Cows and Ditch Dairy for Women's Day."

Notes to editors



* https://bryantresearch.co.uk/insight-items/unacceptable-farming-practices/

The survey was conducted by the YouGov analysis institute amongst 2000 people in the UK on January 27th 2025. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all UK adults (aged 18+).

Animal Justice Project is a UK-based animal rights organisation with over 200,000 followers. It has been campaigning on farmed animal issues for over 10 years. For more information, visit www.animaljusticeproject.com .



Media Usage Rights: All images and videos in this press release, as well as those on our social media and website, may be used under 'fair use' for reporting purposes, with credit to Animal Justice Project.

For more information, contact:

Ayrton Cooper, Campaigns Manager, Animal Justice Project

Tel: +44 7512037157

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2631710/IWD_Stand_Up_For_Cows.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2631709/AJP_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vast-majority-of-brits-unaware-of-truth-behind-dairy-products-reveals-yougov-survey-commissioned-by-animal-justice-project-302389945.html