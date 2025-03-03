Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 03
Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc
03rdMarch 2025
Miton UK Microcap Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 28th February 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
28th February 2025 49.91p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 49.75p per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916
03rdMarch 2025
