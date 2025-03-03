Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc

03rdMarch 2025

Miton UK Microcap Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 28th February 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

28th February 2025 49.91p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 49.75p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

03rdMarch 2025