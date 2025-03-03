TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Total Voting Rights

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 03

3 March 2025

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(A non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. Legal entity identifier: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78).

Total Voting Rights

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules"), TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited the listed, closed-ended investment company that invests in a diversified portfolio of credit securities (the "Company") would like to notify the market of the following:

The Company's issued share capital as at 28 February 2025 consisted of the following:

276,524,331 ordinary shares with one voting right per share.

The total number of voting rights in the Company as at 28 February 2025 was therefore 276,524,331.

There are no shares held in treasury.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Rules.

