JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - U.S. State Secretary Marco Rubio has signed a declaration to use emergency authorities to expedite the delivery of approximately $4 billion in military assistance to Israel.The decision reverses the Biden Administration's partial arms embargo, which withheld a number of weapons and ammunition from Israel.It shows 'yet another sign that Israel has no greater ally in the White House than President Trump,' Rubio said in a statement.Since taking office, the Trump Administration has approved nearly $12 billion in major FMS sales to Israel. 'This important decision coincides with President Trump's repeal of a Biden-era memorandum which had imposed baseless and politicized conditions on military assistance to Israel at a time when our close ally was fighting a war of survival on multiple fronts against Iran and terror proxies,' Rubio said.He vowed that the Trump Administration will continue to use all available tools to fulfill the United States' long-standing commitment to Israel's security, including means to counter security threats.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX