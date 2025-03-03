TOKYO, Mar 3, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT Corporation (NTT) and NTT DOCOMO, INC. announced today that they have successfully demonstrated the effectiveness and feasibility of In-Network Computing (INC),*1 an architecture that integrates and coordinates computing resources for services such as AI and mobile networks to enable end-to-end quality control, ensuring low latency and bandwidth usage. The demonstration was based on the Inclusive Core*2 concept for the 6G/IOWN era originally announced by NTT Corporation in a press release issued in October 2023.During this demonstration, the GSMA-defined Open Gateway*3 / CAMARA API*4 was utilized to develop and implement technologies for controlling network routing based on mobile network conditions. Additionally, new technologies were developed and implemented that enable connection and coordinated control between user communication devices and servers positioned near the user. These will allow on-demand computing services to be provided according to user needs. As a result, the demonstration confirmed that quality requirements spanning both network and computing domains can be rapidly achieved through API control based on user requests. Application of the INC architecture in real-time video data transmission and AI analysis showed that it could achieve accuracy of 90%, which is the AI model's performance limit.This proof of concept was conducted in collaboration with Nokia Corporation. The results will be showcased at Nokia's booth during Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2025, being held from March 3 to 6, 2025, where it will be presented as an example of next-generation network architecture.1. BackgroundDiscussions on international standardization for 6G networks are underway among various countries and organizations. 3GPP, a standardization body in which leading global telecom operators, network vendors and research institutions are participating, plans to commence the development of technical specifications such as architecture and protocols this year. Among the anticipated 6G use cases are new services such as immersive XR, artificial intelligence / machine learning, and sensing. To deliver these services without compromising performance, 6G-era networks will need to accelerate not only conventional communication processes but also the data processing of applications.In response to these challenges, and in the context of international standardization discussions, NTT and DOCOMO, along with many other companies, are considering INC as a core network technology to support 6G-era services. Another key feature of INC is its capability to facilitate the use of 6G services even on simplified devices, by supporting computational processing within the network.2. ISAP*5 OverviewNTT and DOCOMO are dedicated to the research and development of ISAP as the base platform for INC. ISAP is a platform that integrates with mobile networks to deliver computing services, and features the following technical characteristics:- It allows the configuring of computing services in response to each device's mobile network connection status.- It adapts computing services based on changes in cloud-based service usage.- It enables the controlling of computing functions in line with the operational state and attributes of both the mobile network and cloud-based services.3. INC architecture and expansion of existing architecture specificationsTraditionally, mobile networks have focused on managing device connectivity and mobility, primarily handling lower-layer connections from user terminals, through the mobile communication system, to external networks. However, with the evolution and expansion of high-performance services such as XR and edge computing, there is growing demand for higher-layer or application-specific requirements in mobile networks, a trend that is expected to become even more pronounced in the 6G era. Against this backdrop, NTT and DOCOMO have proposed an INC architecture that integrates computing functions into the User Plane Function (UPF).*6 Using an API to interface with core network control, NTT and DOCOMO explored methods to simultaneously set up computing functions and control device network connectivity, identifying necessary specification enhancements.The proposed architecture has three highlights:1. It derives and resolves control policies for communication and computation based on a service attributes and requirements profiles provided via an API.2. It coordinates slicing and communication quality control aligned with the activation of computing functions on the UPF.3. It adds the capability to configure communication sessions and computing features in the control interface for the UPF.4. Proof of Concept OverviewThe proof of concept was conducted by deploying 3GPP-compliant mobile core network on Amazon Web Services (AWS). This network was managed under Nokia's product, a Network as Code platform designed for API management and routing, as defined in GSMA Open Gateway and Linux Foundation CAMARA projects. Within this mobile core network, a new control function was introduced to handle the mobile core network, enabling it to configure communication routes to the ISAP platform in response to computing service activation requests received via the Network as Code platform. An integrated control mechanism was implemented on a container platform equipped with accelerators*7 such as DPUs and GPUs. This mechanism simultaneously activates both communication and computing services when a computing service startup request is issued.During the demonstration, the team verified that mobile connectivity can be provided in response to CAMARA API-based computing service startup requests, confirming the feasibility of on-demand computing services for mobile devices in a practical setting. Additionally, an AI-powered video analysis application was operated within this environment and by linking the computing services with the mobile network to reduce data exchange latency and jitter between devices and servers, it was confirmed that the accuracy rate 57% under conventional architectures improved to 90%, reaching the performance limit of the AI model.5. Role of each companyNTT: Conducts overall architecture and system design and plans the demonstration, researches and prototypes the Inclusive Core and ISAP, and provides on-premise / cloud demonstration environments.NTT DOCOMO, INC.: Leverages its expertise in global standard specifications for mobile communication systems and leads discussions on methods for mobile network quality and routing control in this demonstration.Nokia Corporation: Offers 3GPP-compliant Core SaaS on the cloud and provides the Network as Code API management platform, compliant with GSMA Open Gateway and CAMARA.6. OutlookNTT and DOCOMO will continue to explore In-Network Computing capabilities with the aim of enabling computing services that work seamlessly with mobile networks in the 6G era. This will involve progressing technical studies and the implementation of solutions requiring high stability and low latency. Going forward, in partnership with Nokia, NTT and DOCOMO plan to expand their collaboration with telecom operators, network equipment and device manufacturers, cloud providers, and service operators. The goal is to advance INC research and development in order to facilitate service deployment, while also contributing to global standardization discussions scheduled for this year, including those led by 3GPP covering 6G architecture this year.(1) A technical concept whereby application-layer processing is delegated to data transfer functions within the network. This approach reduces latency and device power consumption, while delivering high-performance, feature-rich services. By offloading information processing to network-based devices such as switches, it also alleviates the load on terminals.(2) A network architecture proposed by NTT for the 6G/IOWN era. It enables various forms of convergence and cooperation over the network, thereby facilitating the fusion of computing and networking required by next-generation use cases such as AI-integrated communications and cyber-physical systems. For more details, refer to New windowhttps://www.rd.ntt/ns/inclusivecore/whitepaper_ver1.html (only available in Japanese)(3) A GSMA project aimed at establishing common carrier APIs for exposing carrier network functionalities. As of 2024, 62 mobile network operators are participating, working toward the global commercialization of these emerging carrier APIs.(4) An open-source project under the Linux Foundation that develops common carrier API specifications, enabling applications developers to access carrier network function worldwide regardless of region or operator.(5) As an In-Network Computing platform, ISAP intermediates the information processing required by services running on terminals and in the cloud. By rapidly synchronizing and coordinating both, it orchestrates a cascading processing environment on network-based hardware that is tailored to each communication context and service environment. This enables users to enjoy flexible service experiences without being limited by their devices or network conditions and allows service providers to reach a broader user base.(6) A component of the 5G network that handles data transfer, traffic routing, and other related functions.(7) Refers to hardware or software that enhances computing performance. In this demonstration, "accelerators" specifically refer to hardware accelerators such as Data Processing Units (DPUs) and Graphics Processing Units (GPUs).About NTTNTT contributes to a sustainable society through the power of innovation. We are a leading global technology company providing services to consumers and businesses as a mobile operator, infrastructure, networks, applications, and consulting provider. Our offerings include digital business consulting, managed application services, workplace and cloud solutions, data center and edge computing, all supported by our deep global industry expertise. We are over $93B in revenue and 330,000 employees, with $3.6B in annual R&D investments. Our operations span across 80+ countries and regions, allowing us to serve clients in over 190 of them. We serve over 75% of Fortune Global 100 companies, thousands of other enterprise and government clients and millions of consumers.About NTT DOCOMONTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 90 million subscribers, is one of the global leaders in 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Under the slogan "Bridging Worlds for Wonder & Happiness," DOCOMO is actively collaborating with global partners to expand its business scope from mobile services to comprehensive solutions, aiming to deliver unsurpassed value and drive innovation in technology and communications, ultimately to support positive change and advancement in global society.https://www.docomo.ne.jp/english/Source: NTT DOCOMOCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.