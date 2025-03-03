Dynacor Group Inc. (TSX: DNG) (Dynacor or the "Corporation"),today announced its initial 2025 outlook, which includes a 27% increase in sales at midpoint versus 2024 realized sales. All amounts are in US dollars unless otherwise indicated.

2025 guidance Sales (in millions of ("$M")) 345 375 Production (in thousands of Au Eq oz) 120 130 Net income (in $M) 14 17 Capital expenditure Sustaining capex (in $M) Peru 5 8 Capex (in $M) Senegal 5 7

Guidance Overview

Net income guidance includes a $3M operating cost to achieve the 2025 growth plan.

Capital expenditure at the Veta Dorada plant in Peru will be principally used to upgrade equipment, the tailings pond, and the employee base camp.

Capital expenditure in Senegal includes groundwork, procurement, construction and installation of a 50-tonne per day pilot plant.

Initial guidance excludes ongoing capital expenditure on other projects in Latin America and in Africa.

A number of assumptions were made in preparing the 2025 outlook including

Average price of gold: between $2,800 and $3,000 per ounce

President and CEO Jean Martineau said, "2025 marks the first year in Dynacor's growth plan to more than triple sales by 2030. In this foundational year, we will deliver important milestones in Africa including construction of our pilot plant in Senegal and completion of an environment impact study in one of our target countries. Our 2025 guidance combines stable production with a significant increase in revenue and investments along with ongoing payment of our monthly dividend."

About Dynacor

Dynacor Group is an industrial ore processing company dedicated to producing gold sourced from artisanal miners. Since its establishment in 1996, Dynacor has pioneered a responsible mineral supply chain with stringent traceability and audit standards for the fast-growing artisanal mining industry. By focusing on fully and part-formalized miners, the Canadian company offers a win-win approach for governments and miners globally. Dynacor operates the Veta Dorada plant and owns a gold exploration property in Peru. The company plans to expand to West Africa and within Latin America.

The premium paid by luxury jewellers for Dynacor's PX Impact gold goes to Fidamar Foundation, an NGO that mainly invests in health and education projects for artisanal mining communities in Peru. Visit www.dynacor.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in the preceding may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Dynacor, or industry results, to be materially different from any future result, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this news release.

