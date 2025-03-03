WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The senior military leader of an Al-Qaeda affiliate terrorist organization has been killed in a U.S. airstrike in Northwest Syria.U.S. Central Command said its forces conducted a precision airstrike targeting Muhammed Yusuf Ziya Talay, the senior military leader of Hurras al-Din (HaD).He is the fourth terrorist at the Hurras al-Din's leadership level to have been eliminated by U.S. forces in the region in the past one month.Hurras al-Din, sometimes referred to as Al-Qaeda in Syria, was a Salafi Jihadist organization that fought in the Syrian civil war.'The airstrike is part of CENTCOM's ongoing commitment, along with partners in the region, to disrupt and degrade efforts by terrorists to plan, organize, and conduct attacks against civilians and military personnel from the U.S., our allies, and our partners throughout the region and beyond,' CENTCOM said in a press release.'As we have said in the past, we will continue to relentlessly pursue these terrorists in order to defend our homeland, and U.S., allied, and partner personnel in the region,' said Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, commander, U.S. Central Command.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX