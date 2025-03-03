WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX), Monday announced its decision to acquire SoniVie Ltd., a privately held medical device company that has developed the TIVUS Intravascular Ultrasound System.At present, Boston owns 10 percent stake at SoniVie. Under the deal, the company would acquire the remaining stake in SoniVie for an upfront payment of about $360 million, and a milestone payment of upto $180 million.The company added that it expects the transaction to be slightly dilutive to adjusted earnings per share in 2025, and to offset this through internal cost efficiencies and trade-offs.Meanwhile, the transaction is expected to be more dilutive due to amortization expense and acquisition-related charges, except for a one-time gain to be recognized at closing associated with the company's previously held equity interest in SoniVie.The deal is set to close in the first half of 2025.In the pre-market hours, Boston Scientific's stock is trading at $104.62, up 0.80 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX