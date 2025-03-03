The International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) is running a tender for the design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of two solar-powered lift irrigation pilot systems in Bhutan. The deadline to submit proposals is March 21, 2025. The ICIMOD is inviting bidders to apply for the supply and installation of two solar-powered lift irrigation pilot systems in Bhutan. The systems will be built near the villages of Humpatang and Temakha, within the district of Punakha, northeastern Bhutan. The tender encompasses the design, supply, installation and commissioning of ...

