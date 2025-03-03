Acceleronix, a global leader in IoT solutions and services, is excited to announce its participation in MWC 2025 in Barcelona where it will be showcasing SGP.32 innovation. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience the Acceleronix eSIM demonstration, showcasing a module integrated firmware with SGP.32 functionality.

As IoT devices scale to mass production and expand across multiple regions with complex deployment lifecycles, SIM logistics become a significant challenge. Time-to-market has lengthened due to growing product complexities, stringent regulatory requirements, and heightened security demands. SGP.32 is designed to streamline SIM lifecycle management, manufacturing, localization, and provisioning, enabling faster, more efficient IoT deployments.

With its comprehensive SGP.32 solution, Acceleronix empowers customers to effortlessly manage device connectivity, optimizing operations and reducing complexity. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies, the company enhances critical use cases such as localization and In-Factory Profile Provisioning (IFPP), allowing businesses to dynamically assign and manage SIM profiles in real-time, ensuring maximum flexibility and efficiency in IoT deployments.

"At Acceleronix, we are redefining IoT connectivity by simplifying SIM lifecycle management and enabling seamless, scalable deployments worldwide," said Alexander Bufalino, Vice President, Acceleronix. "With our full-stack SGP.32 solution, we empower businesses to effortlessly manage connectivity across devices, optimize operations, and reduce complexity."

At the heart of Acceleronix's innovation is its comprehensive technology suite, which includes the IoT Profile Assistance Device (IPA.d) Software Development Kit, eSIM IoT Manager (eIM), Connectivity Management Platform (CMP), Business Logic Layer, and a rich set of APIs. These components work seamlessly together, offering a robust and flexible framework that enhances automation, and efficiency in IoT connectivity management. By providing end-to-end solutions, Acceleronix empowers businesses to focus on innovation and creating business value rather than the complexities of SIM orchestration and life cycle management.

In addition to the SGP.32 demonstration, attendees at the show will also be able to experience several other demonstrations at the show including connectivity demonstrations, a customer demonstration and a demonstration of fast-track development of a Data Transfer Unit (DTU) based solution.

A European customer will provide a connected portable power station as an example of a customer developed device using Acceleronix solution stack. The device uses a Wi-Fi module to enable connectivity and can be remotely controlled via the Acceleronix WonderFree mobile app, demonstrating an accelerated development cycle.

Attendees can also explore a data transfer solution featuring a DTU, audible and visual alerts, temperature monitoring, and gas concentration sensors. This demonstration highlights the seamless transition from prototype to production, utilizing a fully no-code approach-from edge device configuration to SaaS dashboard integration and real-time reporting.

Attendees can experience Acceleronix's SGP.32 demonstration along its full portfolio at MWC Barcelona 2025 on stand 5A19 in Hall 5. Find out more here: https://www.acceleronix.io/events/mwc-barcelona-2025

