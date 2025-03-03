CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Positive sentiment reverberated in world markets amidst hopes of a peace deal for Ukraine. The uptick in China's PMI readings also boosted sentiment. Anxiety ahead of the U.S. jobs data due on Friday however capped gains.Wall Street Futures are trading in strong positive territory. European benchmarks also posted impressive gains. Asian markets also finished trading on a mostly positive note.The Dollar Index declined heavily amidst optimism over a potential peace plan for Ukraine. Bond yields mostly hardened. Crude oil prices rallied amidst uncertainty on trade tariffs. Gold jumped amidst the dollar's weakness. Buoyed by President Donald Trump's hints of a Crypto Strategic Reserve, cryptocurrencies jumped.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 43,954.00, up 0.26% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,980.40, up 0.44% Germany's DAX at 23,140.98, up 2.87% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,889.08, up 0.90% France's CAC 40 at 8,240.17, up 1.58% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,551.15, up 1.55% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 37,823.50, up 1.81% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,245.70, up 0.90% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,316.93, down 0.12% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 23,006.27, up 0.28%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0474, up 0.95% GBP/USD at 1.2686, up 0.80% USD/JPY at 151.26, up 0.36% AUD/USD at 0.6229, up 0.24% USD/CAD at 1.4431, down 0.12% Dollar Index at 106.87, down 0.69%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.256%, up 0.64% Germany at 2.5045%, up 4.88% France at 3.228%, up 3.20% U.K. at 4.6380%, up 2.36% Japan at 1.402%, down 0.14%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (May) at $73.22, up 0.56%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Apr) at $70.13, up 0.53%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $2,888.30, up 1.40%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $92,871.18, up 8.18% Ethereum at $2,359.20, up 5.78% XRP at $2.64, up 16.70% BNB at $603.47, down 0.67% Solana at $162.17, up 13.64%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX