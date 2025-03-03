Moldova e-Governance Agency Joins EU Digital Identity Wallet Pilot

CHI?INAU, Moldova, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The e-Governance Agency of Moldova (AGE) is proud to announce its participation in the second round of Large-Scale Pilot Projects (LSP) for the EU Digital Identity Wallet (EUDI). As a member of the WE BUILD consortium, selected by the European Commission, AGE strengthens Moldova's role as a forward-thinking digital nation committed to aligning with EU standards.

This initiative underscores Moldova's dedication to digital transformation, driven by its rapidly expanding IT sector. The Moldova Innovation Technology Park exemplifies this growth, housing over 2,100 companies from over 40 countries and contributing 5% to the national GDP. Its operational model and competitive 7% flat tax on revenue have attracted top-tier tech firms, reinforcing Moldova's position as regional digital hub.

AGE will be instrumental in developing and testing secure Business-to-Government solutions to integrate digital wallets with public services across the EU. The initiative fosters best practice exchanges and supports the widespread adoption of digital identity wallets for both public and private e-services.

Moldova is already leading in this domain with a preliminary version of a Digital Identity Wallet embedded in the "Documents" module of EVO, the national public services app. Additionally, EVOSign, a robust authentication tool currently in pilot testing, showcases Moldova's commitment to advancing EUDI, with plans to expand into a full-fledged electronic signature application.

This marks Moldova's first project as a beneficiary of the Digital Europe Programme, reaffirming its commitment to digital innovation and EU alignment. EUDI wallets will offer individuals and businesses secure means to access online services, store and share digital documents, and create legally binding electronic signatures. Each EU Member State will develop its own wallet application based on common specifications, ensuring interoperability.

The LSPs are crucial for refining EUDI development, testing specifications, and shaping the Implementing Acts that will formally integrate EUDI into EU law. These projects, funded by the Digital Europe's €7 billion budget, aim to drive digital adoption across sectors. The WE BUILD consortium, with approximately 200 partners from EU Member States and the private sector, will lead this initiative. The project will launch in autumn 2025 and will run for 24 months, guided by Dutch and Swedish governmental bodies.

Moldova formalized its association with the Digital Europe Programme in February 2024, AGE serving as the national contact point, ensuring continued progress in the country's digital transformation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2631702/Moldova_e_Governance_EU_Digital_Identity_Wallet.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/moldova-e-governance-agency-joins-eu-digital-identity-wallet-pilot-302390066.html