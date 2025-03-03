WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rockstar Games announced the acquisition of Video Games Deluxe, the Sydney-based development studio. The studio will be renamed Rockstar Australia. Rockstar Games' relationship with the Video Games Deluxe team began with founder Brendan McNamara's former studio, Team Bondi, and the creation of the thriller, L.A. Noire.Video Games Deluxe has worked with Rockstar Games on some of its most memorable titles, including the 2017 re-releases of L.A. Noire, L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files, and most recently, on upgrades to Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX