New York Stock Exchange: NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR MARCH 3RD

NEW YORK, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. The NYSE façade was illuminated over the weekend to raise awareness of Rare Disease Day, which took place on Friday, February 28th.

Trinity Chavez delivers the pre-market update on March 3rd

Investors look ahead to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments on Friday

Anticipating a week of key economic reports, including jobless claims

Markets aim for a strong response after last week's mixed performance

Watch NYSE TV Live every weekday 9:00-10:00am ET

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2631859/NYSE_Mar_3_Market_Update.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update-for-march-3rd-302390086.html