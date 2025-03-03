Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 03.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Trumps Krypto-Reserve löst Markt-Explosion aus - Pioneer AI Foundry setzt auf Solana!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.03.2025 15:00 Uhr
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Total Voting Rights

Finanznachrichten News

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 03

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc

03 March 2025

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc

Voting Rights and Capital

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, MIGO Opportunities Trust plc (the "Company") announces the following:

As at 28 February 2025, the Company's capital consists of ordinary shares of 1p with each ordinary share holding one voting right. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 19,568,377. The Company has no ordinary shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 19,568,377.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Company, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

- END -

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 709 8732


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.