Clerkdata Limited Liability Company: Source Off-Market Real Estate Deals

Cole Ruud-Johnson founded Hello Pad & Easy Button Investor

Cole Ruud-Johnson founded Hello Pad in 2018 at 19 years old; since then, Hello Pad has gone on to do hundreds of real estate deals, all sourced off-market. Cole also founded Easy Button Leads & Easy Button Investor, a call center & real estate services company with over 200 staff servicing real estate investors. Cole featured on Bigger Pockets episode 444 and now hosts the Easy Button Investor show, focused on sharing his deal-sourcing strategies. Headshot attached. Let me know what else you need!

Cole will cover how to source off-market deals with ForeclosuresDaily.com platform and get the most out of your marketing efforts. I've given a similar presentation on stage & online 50+ times; it will be awesome!

