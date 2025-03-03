Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Cynerio for Advancing Healthcare Cybersecurity with Its NDR-H Solution to Combat Cyber Threats

Cynerio's NDR-H Solution enables deep packet inspection, comprehensive network traffic analysis with real-time threat detection and response, and proactive auto identification and analysis of connected devices.

SAN ANTONIO, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently analyzed the healthcare security industry and, based on its assessment, recognizes Cynerio with the 2025 North American Enabling Technology Leadership Award. Realizing just how extensive healthcare cybersecurity challenges are for organizations beginning to build out their security programs, the company offers customers a single platform composed of three core offerings to meet the most prevalent organizational needs. Cynerio has devoted critical investment and development time to the deep packet inspection capabilities of its technical appliance. These efforts have been key to developing its Healthcare Cybersecurity Platform over the past six years. Cynerio's Network Detection and Response for Healthcare (NDR-H) solution provides comprehensive network traffic analysis with real-time threat detection and response capabilities against the most common attack vectors. These include ransomware, malware, and common breach patterns that have been observed or reported by other healthcare entities as part of threat intelligence and collaboration initiatives.

Cynerio's Medical Device Security solution offers proactive automatic identification and analysis of the connected devices present in the organization's network to determine the optimal utilization and security of these assets. The solution also includes mitigation recommendations or best practices that can be enacted, such as micro-segmentation guidance, patch recommendations, or new use cases, to improve an asset's overall efficiency. In doing so, the solution offers both security and organizational guidance. The company's Complete Asset Visibility solution provides a single pane of glass view of all the connected technologies within the organization, including IT, operational technologies (OT), IoT, and Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) assets.

Danielle VanZandt, research manager for security at Frost & Sullivan, observed, "Cynerio's multi-faceted platform aligns well with the triage-centric operational methodology that is fundamental to the healthcare industry, enabling security teams to efficiently determine the most prescient mitigation actions and better prioritize security objectives without overwhelming personnel."

Cynerio's Healthcare Cybersecurity Platform enables healthcare security teams to gain the visibility they require, determine the current security posture of their connected assets, and enact mitigation measures for improvement while having real-time awareness of the threats targeting them. The NDR-H solution meets industry demands and combats the rising wave of cyberattacks, actively tackling customers' most pressing security challenges. Cynerio can also accelerate its internal product evolution based on these discussions, identify any new threats or attack vectors as they appear, and deploy an updated platform to customers to defend against the latest threats. Customers trust Cynerio as a knowledgeable and reliable partner that can support the deployment of their healthcare cybersecurity programs and keep them informed on the latest developments through continuous feedback.

"Cynerio has emerged as a key partner for healthcare customers looking to gain visibility into their entire organizational infrastructure, secure an expansive network of connected devices, and actively detect and combat cybersecurity threats as the healthcare sector continues to build out its security standards and best practices. Through the company's robust Healthcare Cybersecurity Platform, Cynerio offers customers a centralized platform that addresses cybersecurity challenges across the organization, appealing to multiple stakeholders and connecting customers with Cynerio's subject matter experts who serve as guides through this ever-changing industry," added Danielle. With its robust cybersecurity platform and robust knowledge of the healthcare cybersecurity ecosystem performance, Cynerio earns Frost & Sullivan's 2025 North American Enabling Technology Leadership Recognition in the healthcare security industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a pioneering technology that not only enhances current products, but also enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

Access the full Frost & Sullivan 2025 North American Enabling Technology Leadership Report here.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, megatrends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Camila Tinajero

P: +54911 6713 2748

E: Camila.Tinajero@frost.com

About Cynerio

Cynerio empowers healthcare organizations with a comprehensive cybersecurity platform designed to protect medical environments from evolving cyber threats. With real-time threat detection, automated risk mitigation, and strategic micro-segmentation guidance, Cynerio helps hospitals and healthcare providers secure their networks, protect patient data, and ensure the resilience of connected devices. By delivering NDR-H, Medical Device Security, and Complete Asset Visibility, Cynerio provides healthcare security teams with the tools they need to prevent cyberattacks, maintain compliance, and enhance patient safety.

For more information, visit www.cynerio.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/frost--sullivan-recognizes-cynerio-for-advancing-healthcare-cybersecurity-with-its-ndr-h-solution-to-combat-cyber-threats-302389301.html