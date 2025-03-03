Anaqua Appoints Justin P. Crotty as CEO succeeding Bob Romeo

BOSTON, March 03, 2025, a leading provider of innovation and intellectual property (IP) management technology solutions and services, announced today that Bob Romeo will retire as of April 1, 2025 and Justin P. Crotty will succeed him as CEO. Romeo, who has been leading the company for ten years, will participate in Anaqua's continued growth as an investor and by serving on Anaqua's Board of Directors.

Crotty joined Anaqua in 2016 as Chief Financial Officer and was appointed COO in 2018, a role in which he currently serves. During his tenure, he has overseen critical functions such as hosting and commercial operations and led and successfully integrated ten acquisitions to deliver on Anaqua's value proposition as an integrated platform for its clients. In addition to operating responsibilities, he will continue to serve on the board under new owners Nordic Capital. Furthermore, Crotty spends time as an executive sponsor for clients and prospects, and is a board member at Copyright Clearance Center, the largest, voluntary collective rights organization worldwide.

Prior to Anaqua, Crotty was a Partner at management consultancy firm Oliver Wyman, advising private equity and corporate clients on growth and M&A initiatives involving software, information and services businesses. Crotty also held senior positions in private equity, investment banking and corporate development working in the U.S., Europe and Asia.

Crotty said of his appointment: "It is an honor to lead Anaqua in partnership with our incredible leadership team, employees, and clients. Anaqua has thrived under Bob's leadership, and we are looking forward to our next phase of growth with our new owners, Nordic Capital. With Nordic Capital's support, we will further enhance our technology-driven solutions, accelerate our global presence, and drive operational excellence, all of which are for the ultimate benefit of our clients."

Commented Bob Romeo: "I am proud and honored to have served Anaqua for the past decade. Anaqua is a fantastic business with the best clients, the industry's most talented employees, and a very bright future. I have had the privilege of working alongside Justin on a daily basis for nearly ten years. His knowledge of the business, commitment to clients, success in building high-performing teams, and business acumen, uniquely position him to take Anaqua to new heights. I am excited for Anaqua's next chapter."

"Bob Romeo has done outstanding work in positioning Anaqua as a leading provider of innovation and IP management technology solutions. Under his leadership, the company has built a strong track record of success, earning the trust of top US brands and leading patent holders. As we transition into the next phase of Anaqua's journey, we're excited to collaborate with Justin P. Crotty. The board is confident in his ability to drive growth as Anaqua continues to solidify its position as a leading platform for innovation-driven industries," said Fredrik Näslund, Partner and Head of Technology & Payments at Nordic Capital Advisors.

About Anaqua

