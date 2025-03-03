LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd. Co. (WTW), an advisory, broking, and solutions company, on Monday announced that it has appointed Paul Reilly as Non-Executive Chair, with effect from the Annual General Meeting 2025 in May.Reilly will succeed Paul Thomas as he plans to retire and will not seek re-election at the 2025 AGM.Reilly has been a WTW Board member since October 1, 2022, and serves on the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee and the Human Capital and Compensation Committee.Reilly is the Executive Chair of Raymond James Financial, where he had served as CEO from 2010 until early 2025.In the pre-market trading, WTW is 0.28% higher at $340.60on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX