Tesla's stock faces mounting challenges after significant sales declines across Scandinavian markets, once strongholds for the electric vehicle manufacturer. February registrations dropped dramatically year-over-year: Sweden saw a 42% reduction to just 613 vehicles, while more severe declines occurred in Norway and Denmark, where registrations plummeted 48% to 917 and 509 vehicles respectively. This trend is particularly concerning as Tesla previously dominated these markets, with the Model Y ranking as Scandinavia's best-selling car. In Norway, a market where nearly all new vehicles are electric, Tesla's market share has contracted from an impressive 20% in 2023 to merely 8.8% year-to-date. Industry analysts attribute this collapse to Tesla's aging vehicle lineup and CEO Elon Musk's controversial political positions, which have sparked boycotts and protests against the company in multiple locations.

Market Position Under Threat

Despite current sales difficulties, some optimism remains for the electric pioneer. Morgan Stanley has reinstated Tesla as its top pick among US automotive stocks, anticipating improved performance ahead. A potential turning point could emerge with the planned introduction of a refreshed Model Y in Europe, scheduled for delivery between March and June. Meanwhile, competitive pressures continue mounting as established manufacturers like Volkswagen and Toyota gain ground in Scandinavian markets with newer model lineups. Chinese companies including Xiaomi and BYD are also expanding their global electric vehicle ambitions, directly challenging Tesla's position during this vulnerable period. Whether Tesla can reclaim its unique market position in Scandinavia remains uncertain as both long-time customers and potential buyers increasingly consider alternatives.

