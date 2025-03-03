HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's EU measure of inflation eased slightly in February, a flash data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 1.5 percent year-over-year in February, slower than the prior month's 1.7 percent gain.A decline of 0.69 percent in utility costs drove the slowdown in inflation. Inflation based on transportation also eased to 0.60 percent from 1.97 percent.Meanwhile, the annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages accelerated to 1.53 percent in February from 0.93 percent a month ago.On a monthly basis, the HICP rose 0.5 percent in February versus 0.4 percent in the previous month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX