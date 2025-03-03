ftwilliam.com is now an approved IRS Modernized e-File business provider for Form 5330

Wolters Kluwer has introduced powerful new functionality that allows businesses to electronically file Form 5330 with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) directly from employee benefit and pension software ftwilliam.com. Users are now able to efficiently prepare, submit, and track their Form 5330 filings through a familiar and easy-to-use interface.

Rocco Impreveduto, VP of Regulatory Compliance Solutions at Wolters Kluwer Legal Regulatory U.S., said: "With this innovation, Wolters Kluwer continues to demonstrate its unparalleled understanding of the evolving needs of retirement plan service providers. Customers can rely on ftwilliam.com to help them meet their compliance obligations with confidence and efficiency."

The new functionality in Wolters Kluwer's ftwilliam.com helps customers optimize their Form 5330 workflows as follows:

Streamlined Populating: Each Form 5330 filing can be automatically populated with basic plan or company information already contained within ftwilliam.com

Batch-Prepare: A new Form 5330 template empowers customers to minimize redundant data entry and reduce manual labor by populating multiple forms at once

File Securely: Customers can file with confidence using a secure ftwPortal Pro environment that integrates directly with the IRS' Modernized e-File (MeF) system

Track Progress: Submitted Form 5330 filings can be tracked or amended directly through ftwilliam.com

Wolters Kluwer's ftwilliam.com is a leading provider of software and services to retirement plan service providers. Providing a modern, cloud-based employee benefits software, ftwilliam.com's offerings include retirement plan documents, government forms, compliance testing, and distribution tracking.

For more information about Wolters Kluwer's please visit: www.wolterskluwer.com.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2023 annual revenues of €5.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,400 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250303433079/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACT:

Frank Ready

Manager, External Communications

Legal Regulatory

Wolters Kluwer

Office: 717-205-3647

Email: Frank.Ready@wolterskluwer.com