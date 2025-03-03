New Classroom Resources Supporting Women's History Month Observances Available From Discovery Education

Discovery Education presents a new collection of engaging, high-quality digital resources to support classroom observances of Women's History Month. This new suite of standards-aligned, high-quality resources celebrates women's impactful contributions to history, science, art, and more. The resources within Discovery Education Experience, the essential companion for engaged classrooms, include:

Women in History channel: This special content collection allows students in grades K-12 to learn about remarkable women who shaped history, and discover contemporary stories of women making an impact on the world today. With instructional resources tailored to each grade level, teachers can easily access high-quality videos and activities to inspire and educate their students.

Womanica channel: This podcast series from Wonder Media Network offers bite-sized audio biographies of women who have changed history. Students in grades 6-12 will be inspired to be curious by listening to the successes, challenges, and triumphs of remarkable women from a variety of backgrounds, including scientists, actors, teachers, poets, philosophers, scholars, politicians, comedians, and more.

IF/THEN STEM Professionals channel: The IF/THEN® Initiative resources inspire students in grades 6-12 by highlighting women in STEM, empowering today's innovators, and motivating the next generation of pioneers.

Available at no cost, the Women's History Month collection from the STEM Careers Coalition celebrates the achievements of women leaders in STEM. These dynamic, on-demand resources equip educators with the tools to foster deeper student engagement by connecting classroom lessons to the real world. The free career profile videos and accompanying classroom activities highlight women in a variety of STEM careers, including chemistry, engineering, agriculture, and more. The STEM Careers Coalition is an alliance of industries and non-profit organizations providing 11M+ students with access to STEM resources and career connections since its launch in 2019.

In addition, for users of Mystery Science by Discovery Education, the Celebrating Women in Science and Arts collection offers 5-minute mini-lessons for grades K-5 designed to ignite student curiosity.

"Discovery Education is proud to present this curated content supporting Women's History Month observances," said Hailey Adams, Director of Curriculum, Instruction & Student Engagement at Discovery Education. "Through these dynamic and engaging digital resources, educators are empowered to help all students dream big about their own futures."

