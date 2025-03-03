New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2025) - Unite Us, the nation's trusted technology partner for social care transformation, will be a key participant and presenter at the HIMSS 2025 Global Health Conference & Exhibition, the world's leading event for healthcare innovation.

The highlight of Unite Us' presence at HIMSS 2025 will be the presentation, "SDOH Program Design, Technology, Data, and Evaluation that Drives ROI" taking place:

Tuesday, March 4, 2025 | 2:00 - 3:00 PM PST

Venetian | Level 5 | Palazzo J

Featured Speakers:

Halima Ahmadi-Montecalvo, PhD, MPH, Vice President of Research & Evaluation, Unite Us

Jay Ludlam, JD, Deputy Secretary for NC Medicaid, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS)

Chelsea Arnold, DNP, APRN, First 1,000 Days Initiative Director, First 1,000 Days Suncoast, Sarasota Memorial Health Care System (SMH)

This session will showcase how Unite Us' partners have achieved meaningful and measurable improvements in their communities by integrating Social Drivers of Health (SDOH) program design with technology and data-driven evaluation. The discussion will explore best practices in health and social care network integration, highlighting real-world success stories from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and the First 1,000 Days Suncoast, which is sponsored by Sarasota Memorial Health Care System.

A recent JAMA study reinforces the financial and health benefits of investing in social care infrastructure, highlighting how North Carolina's Healthy Opportunities Pilots (HOPs) program-designed to address health-related social needs (HRSNs)-led to a monthly Medicaid spending reduction of $85 per beneficiary and significant decreases in inpatient and behavioral healthcare costs.

"By prioritizing collaboration and data-driven decision-making, we can enhance healthcare efficiency and drive lasting positive outcomes," said Halima Ahmadi-Montecalvo, vice president of research & evaluation at Unite Us. "We're excited to demonstrate how our technology infrastructure has enabled our partners to scale their reach and impact."



Connect with Unite Us at HIMSS 2025

Beyond the speaking session, HIMSS attendees can connect with the Unite Us team to see firsthand how our technology powers scalable, high-impact programs. With record growth and measurable community impact in 2024, we remain focused on helping healthcare organizations, government agencies, and community-based providers streamline care coordination, measure outcomes, and drive sustainable SDOH solutions. Visit us at booth 2216 for live demos and insights on how Unite Us can support your health system's goals.

About Unite Us:

Unite Us is the nation's premier technology provider for transforming social care. Our advanced product suite is used to proactively coordinate services using data-driven insights, streamline referral and case management, and facilitate eligibility assessments and reimbursements across government, healthcare, health plans, and community organizations. The first of its kind, our closed-loop referral system prioritizes privacy and dignity and has integrated data and analytics tools used to measure impact, optimize programs, and shape policy. With over 1.5M services, we host the nation's largest network of community-based health and social services dedicated to improving whole-person health. Learn more at UniteUs.com and LinkedIn.

