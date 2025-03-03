Consello Appoints Nick Mullen as Head of Sports Advisory Business

NEW YORK, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Consello, the leading global advisory and investing platform, today announced the appointment of Nick Mullen as Head of its Sports Advisory Business. With over a decade of expertise in sports marketing and private equity, Nick will spearhead the expansion of Consello's sports business ecosystem.

Prior to joining Consello, Nick founded Dynamiq Ventures, a private investment vehicle supported by a global network of family offices. Dynamiq Ventures invests across multiple sectors, including fintech, e-commerce, data, cybersecurity, and sports. He is also a partner at Happy Stack Ventures, a venture capital firm focused on high-growth opportunities in technology and consumer sectors.

Earlier in his career, Nick served as the Group Deputy CEO of International Sports Management (ISM), where he spearheaded the growth of the agency's U.S. operations.

"We are experiencing a fundamental reshaping of the sports industry," said Declan Kelly, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Consello. "Nick's experience in private equity and the business of sports, combined with his extensive network, will play a critical role in uncovering opportunities to shape the future of sports as an emerging asset class."

"Consello brings an extraordinary network and set of capabilities from its Corporate Advisory work that position us to become a driving force in the rapidly evolving sports industry," added Nick Mullen. "Rather than compete for a share of the existing sports landscape, we are looking to create new and incremental value for all stakeholders."

About Consello

Consello is an Advisory and Investing Platform.

Consello's six distinct advisory practices provide the complete strategic counsel today's leaders need to grow and transform their organizations. Consello's advisory expertise spans Corporate Advisory; M&A; Growth; Marketing; Technology; and Sports, Entertainment and Leadership Development. Dedicated teams operate in each practice, led by a leadership group with deep operational experience across industries, business growth stages and market cycles and with an expansive set of global corporate relationships.

Consello's investment business, Consello Capital, identifies high-potential mid-market companies and invests capital and expertise to transform their growth.

