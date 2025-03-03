Oliveda International, Inc. (OLVI) Announces Over $100 Million in Net Revenue for Olive Tree People Inc. Subsidiary in Its Second Year in the U.S.

Santa Monica, California, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oliveda International, Inc. (OTC Pink: OLVI) today announced that its Olive Tree People Inc. subsidiary has closed its second year in the United States with sales of $104,506,821, which corresponds to growth of almost 1700% in its second year.

This makes Olive Tree People Inc. not only the fastest growing waterless beauty company in the world, but also faster growing than celebrity brands such as JLo Beauty by Jennifer Lopez or twice as fast as Rhode by Hailey Bieber or 600% faster than the clean beauty brand Beautycounter in its second year.

When asked about the breathtaking growth of Olive Tree People, founder and CEO Thomas Lommel responded, "I believe the time is ripe as more and more of the 168.6 million women in the U.S. are realizing the difference between conventional clean beauty and waterless beauty, and fewer and fewer of the 168.6m women in the U.S. are willing to spend money on up to 95% fillers, without achieving lasting results.

"More and more enlightened women want to know what 95% of products are made of instead of focusing exclusively on the 5%. People don't just want sustainability from the marketing department, but sustainability that goes back to the roots of the company.

"I am convinced that we are experiencing a renaissance of the senses in which soulful and meaningful products make the difference and can therefore offer a 365-day satisfaction guarantee. More and more people are listening to their inner voice, their intuition, and their common sense.

"This is probably one of the reasons why, in just 2 years, we have created a real waterless movement in the U.S. with over 50,000 waterless beauty consultants that is now spilling over the borders to Canada and Europe.

"To mark our two-year anniversary, we are celebrating our more than 50,000 incredible women in the Women of the Year issue of Time magazine, which will be published in March, who have created what we are with so much love and passion. Twenty-five of them will be featured in the March 2025 issue as women of the year, representing all of these women.

"I am very proud to have more than 99% women in our company and am convinced that by the end of 2025, we will be able to welcome more than 125,000 waterless beauty consultants in the USA, Canada and Europe as part of our global olive tree family.

"And that is just the beginning of a revolution within the beauty industry, because waterless beauty is the fastest growing segment within the beauty industry and is expected to grow to 17.21 billion U.S. dollars by 2028, according to Grand View Research."

About Oliveda International, Inc.

Oliveda International, Inc. and its subsidiary, Olive Tree People Inc., as well as the European companies, Olive Tree People Europe AG and Oliveda Deutschland GmbH, as well as Olive Tree Farmers SL, were founded by the German real estate investor Thomas Lommel and have more than 20 years of experience in management and organic certification growing mountain olive trees, in the extraction of first-class, internationally award-winning extra virgin olive oils, the extraction of hydroxytyrosol, and in the production and distribution of cosmetic and holistic waterless products related to the olive tree. Lommel is the inventor of the Olive Tree Therapy 10 years in 14 days as well as the inventor of olive matcha, which is based on the ground olive leaf. Also unique is the coffee replacement developed by Lommel, which is based on olive leaf and hydroxytyrosol. In addition, Lommel is successfully active in the rapidly growing mindfulness industry with the olive tree sound bath meditation he developed and the frequencies of his olive trees, which he makes available worldwide.

In addition to the registered beauty brands, Oliveda and LA Dope, as well as Re:connected to Nature, The Intuition of Nature, and Olive Mush, to name just a few brands, Lommel is the region's largest conservationist and protector of over 30,000 one-hundred-year-old mountain olive trees, and, with his Thomas Lommel Foundation, he brings the water that he does not use into his waterless beauty products to the people of Africa by building water wells on site.

In addition to online sales and a Europe-wide branch network of thousands of retail stores, Oliveda Deutschland GmbH operates its own flagship stores in Berlin and Düsseldorf.

The brand's treatment concepts are unique worldwide, and their effectiveness has been confirmed by conventional medicine. Read our book The Olive Tree Therapy 10 Years in 14 Days. Waterless beauty has been called "The Next Big Thing" in articles in U.S. Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, InStyle, Elle, Madame, Forbes, and many other industry publications, as well as by Mintel, a world-leading futurology institute. Gigi Hadid and many other celebrities are already Oliveda fans and support its success. Further information on Oliveda International, Inc. and its subsidiaries and associate companies and brands can be found at www.olivetreepeople.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements, estimates or projections that constitute "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which may be found in the Company's filings with OTC Markets Group Inc., that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's historical experience and present expectations or projections. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or intention to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements unless otherwise required by law.



