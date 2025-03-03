New song celebrates life science and related sciences from astronomy, genetics and geology to computing, medicine and telecommunications.

LifeScienceHistory.com: Where history is made daily, officially launches today with the release of a rewritten hit rock n' roll song celebrating science and reason entitled: Earth is a Rock, Let the DNA Mold Me

Earth is a Rock celebrates life science and related sciences from astronomy, genetics and geology to computing, medicine and telecommunications. The song recognizes over 100 notable scientists, more than thirty Nobel laureates, industry leaders, movie stars, companies, medical, scientific and computing terms and more.

The song is a remake of Life is a Rock, But the Radio Rolled Me released in 1974, written by the late Norman Dolph and Paul DiFranco.

Earth is a Rock is written by Dolph, DiFranco and Phil Ness, owner and publisher of LifeScienceHistory.com and co-produced by T.J. Maher and Paul DiFrancoTheoriginal song was No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart and No. 33 on the UK Singles Chart.

Norman Dolph was a songwriter, painter, photographer and entrepreneur. He is known for producing the first recordings of The Velvet Underground while working as a sales executive at Columbia Records.

In the 1970's Dolph began writing lyrics and publishing songs, including two major chart recordings, "Life Is a Rock (But the Radio Rolled Me)" performed by Reunion, and "Stay the Night" sung by Jane Olivor, and other recordings by K.C. and the Sunshine Band and others. Dolph died from cancer on May 11, 2022, his 83rd birthday.

Paul DiFranco is veteran of the entertainment industry spanning fifty years, and a music publisher since 1973. Since 2011 DiFranco has been a Distinguished Adjunct Assistant Professor at Shenandoah Conservatory teaching classes in music production, recording technology and film studies.

LifeScienceHistory.com is owned and published by Info.Resource, a Seattle based company, established in 1997 that previously published a specialized nationwide life science network of state- and province-based web sites.

A video to accompany Earth is a Rock, Let the DNA Mold Me is in production. The release date has not yet been scheduled.

Editor's note: Earth is a Rock, Let the DNA Mold Me is available through all major online music services. The song, Lyrics and Lyrics Defined can be downloaded free of charge at: www.lifesciencehistory.com/earth-is-a-rock/

