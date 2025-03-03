Anzeige
Montag, 03.03.2025
WKN: A3D58Q | ISIN: GG00BQBFY362 | Ticker-Symbol: 3BH
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
4,7404,78019:05
PR Newswire
03.03.2025 17:42 Uhr
BH Macro Limited - Transparency Reporting

BH Macro Limited - Transparency Reporting

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 03

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)
LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Transparency Reporting
03 March 2025

As an investor in Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited (the "Master Fund"), the Company has received from State Street Fund Services (Ireland) Limited, the administrator of the Master Fund, an Investor Transparency Report relating to the Net Asset Value of the Master Fund as at 31 December 2024. The report is available on the Company's website, which can be accessed at www.bhmacro.com.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.bhmacro.com
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001


© 2025 PR Newswire
