Parenteral Nutrition Market Size to Hit $11.12 Billion, Globally, by 2030 | Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, "Parenteral Nutrition Market Size and Forecast (2020 - 2030), Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report" The comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global parenteral nutrition market is experiencing significant growth owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. The parenteral nutrition market is analysed on the basis of nutrient type and end user.

Parenteral Nutrition Market Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The global parenteral nutrition market is expected to reach US$ 11.12 billion by 2030 from US$ 6.84 billion in 2022; it is expected to record a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Parenteral nutrition (PN) is a medical method of delivering nutrients directly into the bloodstream, bypassing the digestive system. This is typically done through intravenous (IV) feeding and is used when a patient fails to consume or absorb nutrients through the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. It provides essential nutrients such as carbohydrates, proteins, fats, vitamins, and minerals to meet the body's nutritional needs. Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: Chronic illnesses such as cancer, GI disorders, and chronic kidney disease are driving the parenteral nutrition market. People suffering from these diseases face difficulty in food absorption through the digestive mechanism, which fuels the need for therapeutic intravenous nutrition and drives the demand for nutritional products. The increasing burden of chronic diseases among the geriatric population, especially in developing regions, also contributes to the market growth. Regulatory Support and Compatible Frameworks: Governments and health organizations of various countries are implementing comprehensive guidelines for parenteral nutrition products' safety, effectiveness, and quality. For instance, regulatory agencies such as the USFDA and European Medicines Agency have set clear frameworks for product approval, thereby reducing the market entry barriers for manufacturers. Regulatory support also promotes innovations and investments in better solutions for parenteral nutrition, which further supports the market growth. Geographic Insights: In 2023, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, respectively. Further, Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: Major companies operating in the parenteral nutrition market are

ICU Medical Inc,

Grifols SA,

Pfizer Inc,

Otsuka Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd,

Baxter International Inc,

B Braun SE,

Fresenius Kabi AG,

Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co Ltd

Vifor Pharma Management AG.

Trending Topics: Vitamins & minerals, intravenous nutritional products, dehydration, and electrolyte abnormalities.

Global Headlines on Parenteral Nutrition

Baxter Secures FDA Approval of Clinolipid [Lipid Injectable Emulsion] Neonatal and Pediatric Indication

Fresenius Kabi Announces FDA Approval of SMOFlipid Lipid Injectable Emulsion for Pediatric Patients Requiring Parenteral Nutrition

Market Segmentation

Based on nutrient type, the parenteral nutrition market is segmented into single dose amino acid solution, parenteral lipid emulsion, carbohydrates, trace elements, and vitamins and minerals. The vitamins and minerals segment held the largest share of the market in 2022.

In terms of end user, the parenteral nutrition market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and others. The hospitals segment led the market in 2022.

The parenteral nutrition market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America.

Conclusion

The parenteral nutrition market growth is attributed to the increasing incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements within healthcare infrastructure, and supportive regulatory frameworks. The demand for parenteral nutrition is growing owing to the increasing reliance on parenteral products to manage malnutrition and provide essential nutrients to patients suffering from chronic diseases.

The report from The Insight Partners provides several stakeholders-including service providers, physicians, patients, and end users-with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

