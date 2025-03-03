Commercial Drone Alliance Calls on Trump White House to Expedite Deregulation of Commercial Drone Operations

Letter to OMB Director Urges Swift Action on BVLOS Rulemaking

The Commercial Drone Alliance (CDA), an independent 501c6 non-profit organization led by key members of the commercial drone industry, urges the Trump administration to expedite the deregulation of the commercial drone industry through advancement of the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA's) draft rule enabling commercial unmanned aircraft systems (UAS, or drones) to operate beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS).

In a letter sent to the White House Office of Management and Budget, the CDA emphasized that publishing the BVLOS rule is key to providing the regulatory certainty needed to accelerate commercial drone adoption, strengthen domestic drone manufacturers' ability to scale and compete globally, and enhance national security.

The CDA appreciates the Trump Administration's commitment to eliminating unnecessary and costly federal regulations. Advancing the industry-supported BVLOS rule aligns with Executive Order (EO) 14192, Unleashing Prosperity Through Deregulation, by reducing administrative burdens, driving economic growth, and strengthening national security. This includes providing wide-ranging benefits for the American people, strengthening the domestic industrial base, and improving airspace transparency nationwide.

"The time is ripe for President Trump to build on the successes of his first term and remove the bureaucratic red tape inhibiting drone technology in America," urged Lisa Ellman, Executive Director of the Commercial Drone Alliance. "The BVLOS rule will unleash growth by enabling drones to operate under a right-sized regulatory framework rather than relying on exemptions and waivers from existing regulations designed for legacy aircraft."

About the Commercial Drone Alliance

The Commercial Drone Alliance is an independent non-profit organization led by key leaders in the commercial drone and advanced air mobility industries. The CDA brings together commercial drone end-users, manufacturers, service providers, advanced air mobility companies, drone security companies, and vertical markets including oil and gas, precision agriculture, construction, security, communications technology, infrastructure, logistics, newsgathering, and filmmaking. The CDA works with all levels of government to collaborate on policies for industry growth and educates the public on the safe and responsible use of commercial drones to achieve economic benefits and humanitarian gains.

Learn more at www.commercialdronealliance.org.

Media Contact:

Escalate PR

CDA@escalatepr.com

SOURCE: Commercial Drone Alliance

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire