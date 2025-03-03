DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 03-March-2025 / 17:20 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 3 March 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 3 March 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 176,486 Highest price paid per share: 108.50p Lowest price paid per share: 107.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 107.6492p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 320,499,156 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (320,499,156) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 107.6492p 176,486

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 869 107.00 08:31:52 00325293189TRLO1 XLON 869 107.00 08:31:52 00325293188TRLO1 XLON 1738 107.00 08:31:52 00325293187TRLO1 XLON 900 107.00 09:42:09 00325337410TRLO1 XLON 663 107.00 09:42:09 00325337411TRLO1 XLON 400 107.50 09:46:41 00325340196TRLO1 XLON 746 107.50 09:46:44 00325340217TRLO1 XLON 300 107.50 09:46:51 00325340549TRLO1 XLON 7727 108.00 10:46:32 00325348900TRLO1 XLON 2224 108.00 10:46:32 00325348901TRLO1 XLON 815 108.00 10:46:32 00325348902TRLO1 XLON 645 108.00 10:46:32 00325348903TRLO1 XLON 4794 108.00 10:46:32 00325348904TRLO1 XLON 1853 107.50 10:46:33 00325348906TRLO1 XLON 1563 107.50 10:46:33 00325348907TRLO1 XLON 1530 107.50 10:46:33 00325348908TRLO1 XLON 862 107.00 10:55:22 00325349312TRLO1 XLON 862 107.00 10:55:22 00325349313TRLO1 XLON 4410 107.00 10:55:22 00325349314TRLO1 XLON 3213 107.00 10:55:22 00325349315TRLO1 XLON 1197 107.00 10:55:22 00325349316TRLO1 XLON 1197 107.00 10:55:22 00325349317TRLO1 XLON 410 107.00 10:55:22 00325349318TRLO1 XLON 1623 107.00 10:55:22 00325349319TRLO1 XLON 220 107.00 10:55:23 00325349321TRLO1 XLON 1180 107.00 10:55:23 00325349320TRLO1 XLON 1038 107.00 10:55:29 00325349329TRLO1 XLON 241 107.00 11:10:02 00325350050TRLO1 XLON 155 107.00 11:31:10 00325350947TRLO1 XLON 1045 107.00 11:31:10 00325350937TRLO1 XLON 220 107.00 11:31:10 00325350948TRLO1 XLON 211 107.00 11:31:10 00325350949TRLO1 XLON 827 107.00 11:31:10 00325350950TRLO1 XLON 241 107.00 11:31:10 00325350951TRLO1 XLON 826 107.00 11:31:10 00325350952TRLO1 XLON 3365 107.00 11:31:10 00325350938TRLO1 XLON 1500 107.00 11:31:10 00325350939TRLO1 XLON 1481 107.00 11:31:10 00325350940TRLO1 XLON 1429 107.00 11:31:10 00325350941TRLO1 XLON 71 107.00 11:31:10 00325350942TRLO1 XLON 1500 107.00 11:31:10 00325350943TRLO1 XLON 2739 107.00 11:31:10 00325350944TRLO1 XLON 171 107.00 11:31:10 00325350945TRLO1 XLON 1038 107.00 11:31:10 00325350946TRLO1 XLON 2765 107.00 11:31:12 00325350953TRLO1 XLON 305 107.00 11:31:13 00325350955TRLO1 XLON 21 107.00 11:31:31 00325350961TRLO1 XLON 1340 107.00 11:31:31 00325350960TRLO1 XLON 2453 107.00 11:57:13 00325352022TRLO1 XLON 846 107.00 11:57:13 00325352023TRLO1 XLON 4410 107.00 11:57:13 00325352020TRLO1 XLON 7945 107.00 11:57:13 00325352021TRLO1 XLON 3265 107.00 11:57:13 00325352024TRLO1 XLON 4410 107.00 11:57:13 00325352025TRLO1 XLON 8211 107.00 11:57:13 00325352026TRLO1 XLON 455 107.00 11:57:13 00325352027TRLO1 XLON 829 107.00 11:57:17 00325352039TRLO1 XLON 3955 107.00 11:57:17 00325352040TRLO1 XLON 100 107.00 11:57:17 00325352041TRLO1 XLON 532 107.50 12:23:27 00325353516TRLO1 XLON 2025 107.50 12:23:27 00325353517TRLO1 XLON 799 108.00 12:55:40 00325355467TRLO1 XLON 895 108.00 12:55:57 00325355475TRLO1 XLON 878 108.00 12:56:14 00325355485TRLO1 XLON 864 108.00 12:56:31 00325355495TRLO1 XLON 233 108.50 14:04:37 00325359246TRLO1 XLON 2608 108.00 14:36:40 00325360765TRLO1 XLON 869 108.00 14:36:40 00325360766TRLO1 XLON 869 108.00 14:36:40 00325360767TRLO1 XLON 869 108.00 14:36:40 00325360768TRLO1 XLON

