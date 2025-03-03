Analytic Edge (a C5i company): Analytic Edge Now a Certified Partner in APAC for Google's Meridian Marketing Mix Modelling (MMM) Platform

SINGAPORE, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Analytic Edge (a C5i company), a leading provider of marketing and sales analytics solutions, announced that it is now a certified partner in APAC for Google's Meridian Marketing Mix Modelling (MMM) platform. Meridian is an open-source MMM platform built by Google to help advertisers measure the impact of their marketing spends on sales and make smarter, data-driven decisions on marketing strategy and budgets.

For the Meridian partnership, Analytic Edge will serve as a consulting and modelling partner to help Google's advertisers develop MMMs using Meridian. This is particularly useful for advertisers as they can leverage Analytic Edge's expertise gained from delivering 3000+ MMMs globally over the past 3 years across multiple domains. Advertisers can also tap into a ready pool of Analytic Edge's data scientists and analysts who are certified on Meridian.

Analytic Edge has worked closely as a Measurement Partner to Google for several years, including delivering multiple MMMs for its own advertisers. The MMMs were delivered using Analytic Edge's always-on MMM platform, Demand Drivers.

Commenting on the partnership, Santosh Nair, Co-Founder and Director, Analytic Edge, said, "Analytic Edge is excited to apply our extensive MMM experience and to partner with Google on Meridian. Meridian integrates technical innovations to assess the indirect impact of search on marketing channels in the consumer journey. It enhances the measurement of "Reach" and "Frequency" for YouTube campaigns, helping advertisers with campaign planning. The seamless integration with Google MMM Data Platform boosts productivity in data processing and improves the accuracy of the data used in the model. Our collaboration on Meridian will help advertisers better understand the interactions between channels and improve their campaign strategies."

About Analytic Edge

Analytic Edge, a part of C5i, is a global analytics company that leverages technology and advanced analytics to help companies make data-based marketing decisions. The company's flagship platform Analytic Edge Qube offers a suite of marketing analytics solutions with a Software as a Service (SaaS) model. The solutions include Demand Drivers, SynTest, PriceSense and PowerView. Analytic Edge works with clients across industry verticals such as e-commerce, mobile apps, gaming, consumer packaged goods, retail, automotive and many others. The company has a presence in Singapore, India, US, Mexico, Brazil, UK, Switzerland, China, Japan, South Korea, UAE and Australia. For more information, visit www.analytic-edge.com

