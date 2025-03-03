WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Recent research suggests that adding oranges to your daily diet could help reduce the risk of depression. While depression can stem from various factors including family history, hormonal changes, chronic illnesses, and persistent stress, lifestyle changes have been widely studied for their potential to lower this risk.In this study, published in the journal BMC Microbiome, researchers analyzed data from over 32,000 middle-aged women who participated in the Nurses' Health Study II. Between 2003 and 2017, participants periodically completed questionnaires about their diet and mental health.By examining DNA sequencing results from previously collected stool samples, researchers found a link between citrus fruit consumption and an increase in 15 species of gut bacteria, including Faecalibacterium prausnitzii. This bacterium is known for its anti-inflammatory properties and immune system support.'We found that eating one medium orange a day may lower the risk of developing depression by about 20 percent,' said lead author Raaj Mehta, an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School, a physician at Massachusetts General Hospital.'And the effect seems to be specific to citrus. When we look at people's total fruit or vegetable consumption, or at other individual fruits such as apples or bananas, we don't see any relationship between intake and risk of depression,' he added.Experts believe F. prausnitzii may play a role in reducing depression by influencing serotonin and dopamine levels through a metabolic pathway known as the S-adenosyl-L-methionine cycle I pathway. Since this pathway is crucial for neurotransmitter production, its connection to gut health could help explain the mental health benefits of citrus fruits.'These data underscore the role of diet in the prevention of depression, and offer a plausible explanation for how the intestinal microbiome modulates the influence of citrus on mental health,' the researchers wrote.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX