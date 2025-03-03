Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2025) - Mining Government Ministers and representatives responsible for mining in their countries, industry leaders and financial institutions joined Dean McPherson, Global Head of Mining, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the 10th International Mines Ministers Summit (IMMS) and close the market.





Held during the PDAC 2025 Convention at Bank of Montreal office in Toronto, the annual IMMS is co-hosted by the Intergovernmental Forum on Mining, Minerals, Metals and Sustainable Development, World Economic Forum and the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC), and provides an important setting for the global mining community to explore challenges and opportunities affecting the industry.

PDAC is a prominent advocate for the mineral exploration and development sector, an industry employing over 664,000 people and contributing $132 billion to Canada's GDP in 2021. Representing over 8,000 members globally, PDAC champions a competitive, responsible, and sustainable mineral sector. PDAC's annual convention is renowned as the world's premier event for stakeholders in mineral exploration and mining.

