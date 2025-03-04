Deutsche Telekom's stock continues its remarkable upward trajectory, solidifying its position as a heavyweight in Germany's DAX index. The telecommunications giant recently reached a new 52-week high of €35.91, representing an impressive 42% increase from its April 2024 low of €20.73. This stellar performance comes amid a broader DAX rally that recently broke through the 23,000-point threshold. A key driver behind this surge is the company's innovative "AI-Phone" concept unveiled at Barcelona's Mobile World Congress. This midrange smartphone, set to launch in the second half of the year, revolutionizes user interaction by replacing traditional app navigation with an AI assistant powered by Perplexity. The device allows users to perform various tasks through voice commands while apps run in the background, orchestrated by artificial intelligence.

Financial Outlook and Ownership Changes

The company's financial performance further bolsters investor confidence, with quarterly earnings per share of €0.85 marking a significant improvement from the previous year's €-0.21. Revenue increased by 5.32% to €30.93 billion. Analysts project continued growth potential, setting an average price target of €38.64. Meanwhile, investment firm BlackRock has slightly reduced its direct voting rights stake to 4.99%, though its total participation including instruments remains at 5.07%. Despite this ownership adjustment, the stock's valuation remains unaffected, reflecting strong market trust. Analysts anticipate a 2025 dividend of €1.02 per share, up from €0.90 last year, with first-quarter results expected on May 15.

