MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Unemployment from the euro area and Spain are the top economic news due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.At 3.00 am ET, Spain's labor agency publishes monthly unemployment data for February. The number of unemployed is expected to rise to 45,200 from 38,700 in the previous month.At 4.00 am ET, Italy's statistical office ISTAT releases unemployment rate for January. Economists forecast the jobless rate to remain unchanged at 6.2 percent.At 5.00 am ET, Eurozone unemployment data is due. The jobless rate is seen at 6.3 percent in January, unchanged from December.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX