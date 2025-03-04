Geely Riddara Redefines Pickups with Technology, Charting a New Paradigm for User Mobility

HANGZHOU, China, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 25, Geely Riddara unveiled its global strategic roadmap and product lineup at the 2025 GEELY RIDDARA Global Conference in Hangzhou. Amidst the global automotive industry's transformative shift toward new energy and intelligent technologies, Geely Riddara, the pickup brand under Geely Auto Group, continues to lead the innovation of global pickup markets through its forward-looking strategies and cutting-edge technologies.

As the brand's flagship model, the RD6-hailed as NEV Pickup Leader in China-has gained widespread recognition across over 50 countries in regions including Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, Latin America. The global success of the RD6 stems from its groundbreaking technological architecture and user-centric scenario insights.

Built on China's first native 100% electric pickup truck platform-the M.A.P, the RD6 features a high-efficiency electric driving system. Its 4WD version achieves a 0-100 km/h acceleration in just 4.5 seconds, paired with a four-wheel independent suspension system that strikes a perfect balance between power performance and handling. Moreover, the RD6 boasts exceptional all-terrain adaptability, with a 95% maximum climb gradient, 815mm wading depth, and multiple driving modes.

For driving intelligence, the RD6 integrates an L2-level intelligent driving assistance system. Also, the RD6 excels in practicality with a 1,030kg payload capacity and a 3,000kg towing capacity. The model is supported by a body structure comprising 70% high-strength steel, ensuring reliability across commercial logistics and family-oriented scenarios.

Geely Riddara is transforming pickups from utilitarian vehicles into smart, connected ecosystems. By 2025, the brand will expand its portfolio to include the RD6 Econ and PHEV models. The RD6 Econ offers significant savings on purchase, vehicle operation, and maintenance. It boasts impressive power, with strong torque for towing, climbing, and carrying heavy loads. Additionally, it provides a comfortable ride with quick acceleration, sharp turning, and high comfort levels. The RD6 Econ prioritizes safety, featuring robust protection for the chassis, driving, and pedestrians. Geely Riddara will also offer tailored solutions for commercial affairs, enlarging the using scenarios for the product in global markets.

During the conference, Geely Riddara CEO Dr. Ling Shiquan shared insights into the development trends of new energy pickups. In the future, new energy pickups will integrate energy platforms and IoT platforms, thereby transforming pickups.

From the pure-electric benchmark RD6 to its full-scenario product matrix, Geely Riddara delivers efficient, eco-friendly mobility solutions while building an interconnected ecosystem through energy and IoT platforms. As global carbon neutrality efforts intensify, Geely Riddara remains committed to advancing research and development and cross-industry collaborations, driving the evolution of premium, intelligent electric pickups, and steering the industry toward a sustainable future.

