CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.The Australian dollar fell to near 7-month lows of 92.26 against the yen and 1.6929 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 92.80 and 1.6870, respectively.Against the U.S. and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie slid to a 1-month low of 0.6187 and an 8-day low of 1.1055 from Monday's closing quotes of 0.6216 and 1.1075, respectively.The aussie edged down to 0.8978 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.9009.If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 91.00 against the yen, 1.70 against the euro, 0.60 against the greenback, 1.09 against the kiwi and 0.88 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX