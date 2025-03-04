Frontier Scientific Solutions Appoints Keith Parent as Chief Technology Officer

WILMINGTON, N.C., March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontier Scientific Solutions, a leading provider of GMP temperature-controlled storage and Free Trade Zone (FTZ) services for the life sciences industry, today announced the appointment of Keith Parent as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Parent, the president and founder of Court Square Group, brings over 35 years of technology leadership and regulatory expertise to the Frontier team, where he will support the company's technology strategy and ensure the continued development of best-in-class validated and compliant technology platforms.

As founder and CEO of Court Square Group, Parent has been instrumental in driving technological advancements across the life sciences sector. Under his leadership, Court Square Group became a trusted partner for global life sciences organizations, delivering regulatory-compliant enterprise-level systems, including Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS), eCTD systems, and FDA Gateways. Parent's technical expertise, particularly in navigating complex regulatory environments, aligns with Frontier's mission to support life sciences clients with cutting-edge logistics and supply chain solutions.

"Keith is one of the highest-regarded technology professionals in the life sciences industry," said Leandro Moreira, COO of Frontier Scientific Solutions. "His deep understanding of the regulatory requirements both in the U.S. and internationally, particularly with the upcoming full enforcement of the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA), will be critical in strengthening our ability to deliver technology solutions that support our clients' compliance efforts. We are confident that Keith's leadership will play a pivotal role in our commitment to providing the most reliable and compliant technology platforms in the industry."

Parent's expertise in life sciences technology will be invaluable as Frontier continues to expand its global temperature-controlled global network. As the company focuses on maintaining the highest standards of regulatory compliance and operational excellence, Parent's leadership will ensure Frontier's technology solutions are positioned to meet the evolving needs of the life sciences sector.

"We are entering a critical period for life sciences logistics with new regulatory mandates coming into effect, including the DSCSA," said Steve Uebele, CEO of Frontier Scientific Solutions. "Keith's experience will ensure we meet these requirements while supporting clients with the tools and technology they need to remain compliant. His appointment reflects our commitment to maintaining the highest standards in the industry."

"I am excited to join the team at Frontier Scientific Solutions at such a pivotal time for the company," said Parent. "The life sciences industry is evolving rapidly, and Frontier's commitment to providing regulatory-compliant solutions is something I am proud to contribute to. Together, we will continue to build technology platforms that ensure our clients meet regulatory standards while advancing their operations with the most efficient and secure systems."

Parent's appointment marks an important step for Frontier Scientific Solutions as the company continues to grow its presence in the global life sciences market, providing end-to-end solutions for temperature-sensitive products while ensuring compliance with critical regulations.

About Frontier Scientific Solutions

Frontier Scientific Solutions is a global leader in GMP temperature-controlled services, exclusively serving the life sciences industry. With strategically located FTZ facilities in Wilmington, NC, and Shannon, Ireland, and offices in NC, NY, MA, IN, Frontier offers unmatched supply chain solutions, helping companies distribute life-saving products with greater speed, security, and sustainability. For more information, please visit fs2.com .

