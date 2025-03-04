TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Investor Update March 2025
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 04
04 March 2025
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited
Investor update
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited has today published an investor update presentation. A copy can be downloaded from the Company's website:
Please click here to view the presentation
For retail investors:
https://selectmonthlyincomefund.com/documents/
For further information, please contact:
Numis Securities Limited:
George Shiel
+44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:
TwentyFour Sales
+44 (0)20 7015 8900
The Company's LEI is 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78
About SMIF:
SMIF is a London listed closed-ended investment company which is designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from "less liquid" instruments across the debt spectrum.
Media Event - SMIF - March 2025 - FINAL