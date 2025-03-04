BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.The NZ dollar slid to a 5-year low of 1.8718 against the euro and nearly a 7-month low of 83.44 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.8684 and 83.79, respectively.Against the U.S. dollar, the kiwi edged down to 0.5596 from Monday's closing value of 0.5612.If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.89 against the euro, 81.00 against the yen and 0.54 against the greenback.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX