XP Power Ltd - RetailBook Offer

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 04

4 March 2025

XP Power Limited

("XP Power" or the "Company" and together with its subsidiary undertakings, the "Group")

RetailBook Offer

XP Power announces a conditional retail offer of new Ordinary Shares via RetailBook ;

announces a conditional retail offer of new Ordinary Shares via ; The Issue Price for the new Ordinary Shares is 975 pence per new Ordinary Share, representing a discount of 5.2 per cent to the closing price of the Company's existing Ordinary Shares on 3 March 2025;

Investors can take part through RetailBook's partner network of retail brokers, wealth managers and investment platforms, (subject to such partners' participation), which includes AJ Bell, Hargreaves Lansdown and interactive investor;

Applications for new Ordinary Shares through these partners can be made from tax efficient savings vehicles such as ISAs or SIPPs, as well as General Investment Accounts (" GIAs ");

"); The RetailBook Offer is available to both existing shareholders and new investors;

There is a minimum subscription of £50 per investor in the RetailBook Offer;

No commission will be charged by RetailBook on applications to the RetailBook Offer.

The RetailBook Offer

XP Power (LON: XPP), the developer and manufacturer of critical power control solutions to the electronics industry is pleased to announce a conditional retail offer of new ordinary shares in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") via RetailBook (the "RetailBook Offer") at an issue price of 975 pence per new Ordinary Share (the "Issue Price"), being a discount of 5.2 per cent to the closing price of the Company's existing Ordinary Shares on 3 March 2025. The Company is also conducting a placing of new Ordinary Shares to institutional investors by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process (the "Placing" and together with the RetailBook Offer, the "Fundraise") as announced by the Company earlier today. For the avoidance of doubt, the RetailBook Offer is not part of the Placing.

The RetailBook Offer is conditional on the new Ordinary Shares to be issued pursuant to the RetailBook Offer and the Placing being admitted to listing in the Equity Shares (Commercial Companies) category of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of London Stock Exchange plc ("Admission"). Admission is expected to take place at 8:00 a.m. on 6 March 2025.

The RetailBook Offer will not be completed without the Placing also being completed.

The Company will use the gross proceeds of the Fundraise to strengthen the balance sheet, providing additional financial flexibility, and complete the build and fit out of the Group's Malaysia facility.

Reason for the RetailBook Offer

The Company values its retail shareholder base and believes that it is in the best interests of shareholders as well as wider stakeholders, to provide retail investors in the United Kingdom, the opportunity to participate in the RetailBook Offer in line with the Pre-Emption Group guidelines.

The RetailBook Offer is open to eligible investors resident and physically located in the United Kingdom following release of this announcement. The RetailBook Offer is expected to close at 12:00 p.m. on 4 March 2025 and may close earlier at the discretion of the Company or if it is oversubscribed.

Investors can participate through RetailBook's partner network of investment platforms, retail brokers and wealth managers, subject to such partners' participation. Participating partners include:

AJ Bell;

Hargreaves Lansdown; and

interactive investor.

Applications for new Ordinary Shares through participating partners can be made from tax efficient savings vehicles such as ISAs or SIPPs, as well as GIAs. Investors wishing to apply using their ISA, SIPP or GIA should contact their investment platform, retail broker or wealth manager for details of their terms and conditions, process and any relevant fees or charges.

The new Ordinary Shares will, when issued, be credited as fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with existing Ordinary Shares including the right to receive all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid after their date of issue.

Brokers wishing to offer their customers access to the RetailBook Offer and future RetailBook transactions, should contact partners@retailbook.com . Retail investors that wish to receive alerts for future RetailBook transactions should sign up here: https://www.retailbook.com/sign-up-new .

Eligibility for the RetailBook Offer

The RetailBook Offer is available to new and existing shareholders of the Company. To be eligible to participate in the RetailBook Offer, applicants must be a customer of a participating partner.

Eligible investors wishing to subscribe for new Ordinary Shares should contact their investment platform, retail broker or wealth manager to confirm if they are participating in the RetailBook Offer.

Some partners may only accept applications from existing shareholders and/or existing customers.

There is a minimum subscription of £50 per investor. The terms and conditions on which investors subscribe will be provided by the relevant financial intermediaries including relevant commission or fee charges. Note, no commission will be charged to investors by RetailBook in connection with the RetailBook Offer.

The Company reserves the right to scale back any order under the RetailBook Offer at its discretion. The Company reserves the right to reject any application for subscription under the RetailBook Offer without giving any reason for such rejection.

It is a term of the RetailBook Offer that the aggregate value of the shares available for subscription at the Issue Price pursuant to the RetailBook Offer does not exceed £2 million.

Investors should make their own investigations into the merits of an investment in the Company. Nothing in this announcement amounts to a recommendation to invest in the Company or amounts to investment, taxation or legal advice.

It should be noted that a subscription for new Ordinary Shares and investment in the Company carries a number of risks. Investors should take independent advice from a person experienced in advising on investment in securities such as the new Ordinary Shares if they are in any doubt.

An investment in the Company will place capital at risk. The value of your investment in the Company and any income from it is not guaranteed and can go down as well as rise due to stock market and currency movements. When you sell your investment, you may get back less than the amount originally invested.

Neither past performance nor any forecasts should be considered a reliable indicator of future results.

This announcement should be read in its entirety. In particular, the information in the "Important Notices" section of the announcement should be read and understood.

Enquiries

XP Power Limited Gavin Griggs, Chief Executive Officer Matt Webb, Chief Financial Officer +44 (0)118 984 5515 Retail Book Limited Aaqib Mirza / Michael Ward c apitalmarkets @retailbook.com Citigate Dewe Rogerson, PR adviser Kevin Smith / Lucy Gibbs +44 (0)20 7638 9571

Further information on the Company can be found on its website at https://corporate.xppower.com/

