HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - Continental AG reported that fiscal 2024 net income attributable to the shareholders of the parent was 1.17 billion euros compared to 1.16 billion euros, last year. Earnings per share was 5.84 euros compared to 5.78 euros. Adjusted operating result increased to 2.69 billion euros from 2.53 billion euros.Fiscal 2024 sales were 39.72 billion euros, down 4.1% from last year. Adjusted sales were 39.68 billion euros, down 4.1%.Continental anticipates consolidated sales for 2025 of around 38.0 billion euros to 41.0 billion euros, and an adjusted EBIT margin of around 6.5 to 7.5 percent.Continental's Executive Board will propose a 0.30 euros increase in the dividend to 2.50 euros per share for the past fiscal year.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX