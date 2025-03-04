HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Fielmann AG (FLMNF.PK), a German eyewear company, on Tuesday recorded an increase in preliminary sales for the full year, helped by increased demand and consolidation of its US acquisitions.Excluding items, for the 12-month period, the Group recorded earnings before taxes of 237 million euros, higher than the 193 million euros recorded in the previous year.Adjusted EBITDA was 491 million euros, compared with last year's 399 million euros. Excluding items, EBITDA margin stood at around 21.7 percent, up 1.5 percentage points from last year.The Group recorded sales of 2.3 billion euros, higher than 2 billion euros in 2023.For the full year, the Board will pay a dividend of 1.15 euros per share, higher than the prior year's 1 euro per share.Looking ahead, the Group, said: 'In light of our recent profitability improvements, the Fielmann Group is on track to deliver its 25% adjusted EBITDA margin goal in Europe as well as its 24% adjusted EBITDA margin goal at Group level.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX