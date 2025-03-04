BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Ashtead Group (AHT.L) reported pretax profit of $1.61 billion for the nine months ended 31 January 2025, down 5% from last year. Earnings per share in cents, was 273.8 compared to 289.8. Adjusted pretax profit was $1.70 billion, down 5%. Adjusted earnings per share, in cents, was 290.8 compared to 307.2.For the nine month period, revenue was $8.26 billion compared to $8.23 billion, last year.Looking forward, the Group expects full year results in line with previous expectations.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX