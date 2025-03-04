BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's producer prices decreased for the fifth straight month in January, though slightly, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.The producer price index dropped 0.1 percent yearly in January, following a 0.7 percent fall in December.Prices in the domestic market fell 1.7 percent annually in January, while those in the foreign market climbed by 4.3 percent.Among the main industrial groups, prices for the energy industry plunged by 6.3 from last year. On the other hand, prices for the non-durable goods industry increased 5.2 percent annually in January, followed by capital goods with a 3.7 percent gain.On a monthly basis, producer prices moved up 0.5 percent.Separate official data showed that Romania's jobless rate dropped to a 7-month low of 5.5 percent in January from 5.7 percent in the prior month.The number of unemployed persons fell to 450,900 in January from 462,700 in the previous month. A year ago, it was 455,300.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX